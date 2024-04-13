Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 43.9%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Stock Up 1.9 %

VIASP stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

