Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Grows By 24.4%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

