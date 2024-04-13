Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Decreases By 18.1%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

