Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Declines By 21.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 795,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.57. 158,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,192 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

