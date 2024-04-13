Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Declines By 55.6%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TechPrecision

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechPrecision during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechPrecision by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TechPrecision in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechPrecision during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechPrecision during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

Shares of TPCS remained flat at $5.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.49. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision ( NASDAQ:TPCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

