Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Decreases By 18.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 209,900,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

