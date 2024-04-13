Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Rises By 300.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

