Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Decreases By 22.0%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quantum-Si Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 2,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.77.
