Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declines By 21.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $9.55 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Premier Foods Company Profile
