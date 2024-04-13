Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declines By 21.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $9.55 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.