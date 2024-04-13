Short Interest in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Drops By 22.6%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 2,872,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.06. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

