Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Decreases By 21.1%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1,471.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 54,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,002.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRCC

About Monroe Capital

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.