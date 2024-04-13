Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Drops By 18.1%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,329,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.