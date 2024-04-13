Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Drops By 18.1%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
MGRC stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,329,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.