Short Interest in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops By 20.5%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,082. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.