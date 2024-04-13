Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 50.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.76.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
