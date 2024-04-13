Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 50.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

