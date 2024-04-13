Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Expands By 80.9%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 69,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

