Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Expands By 80.9%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 69,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
