Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Rises By 32.0%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $5.48 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

