Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Rises By 32.0%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $5.48 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
