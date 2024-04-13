Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Drops By 32.6%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of TRONW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

