Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Drops By 29.8%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,800 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 1,914,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.76 and a 200 day moving average of 0.79. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 0.76 and a 12 month high of 0.77.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

