Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Rises By 35.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 255,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,522. BYD has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

