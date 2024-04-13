Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Increases By 85.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AEYE stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 187,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.36.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. Analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
