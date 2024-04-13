Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 28.2%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 9,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

