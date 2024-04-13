Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 70.5%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 35,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

