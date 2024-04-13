Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 23.3%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

