Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 30.4%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Aegon by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 601,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

About Aegon

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

