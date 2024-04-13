Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

