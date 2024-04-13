SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 210.92%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

