Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $39.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.06 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

