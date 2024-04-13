SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 952 ($12.05).

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Increases Dividend

SGRO opened at GBX 857.80 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,084.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 866.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 826.22. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

In other news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

