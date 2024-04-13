SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 952 ($12.05).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGRO
SEGRO Price Performance
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.
Insider Transactions at SEGRO
In other news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.