Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

