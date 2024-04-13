Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $91.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

