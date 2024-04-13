Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,189 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

