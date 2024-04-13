Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

