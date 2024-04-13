Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of SHLRF stock remained flat at $271.33 on Friday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $271.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day moving average is $228.97.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

