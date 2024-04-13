Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,438 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 552,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.