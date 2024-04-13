Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

