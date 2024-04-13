Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.