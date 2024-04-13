Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $75,019,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

