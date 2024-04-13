Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,753 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 1.3 %

WSO opened at $417.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.17 and a fifty-two week high of $447.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.34 and its 200 day moving average is $397.08.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

