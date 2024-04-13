Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.22.

Celanese Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $156.04 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

