Sandy Spring Bank Invests $214,000 in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $11,782,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.