Sandy Spring Bank Invests $214,000 in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $11,782,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $42.89.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
