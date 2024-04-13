Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

