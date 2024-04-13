Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 317.4% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRAFF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

