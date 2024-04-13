Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 317.4% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
SRAFF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Sandfire Resources America
