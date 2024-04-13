Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,325.21% and a negative return on equity of 236.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mas merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

