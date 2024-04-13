Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,325.21% and a negative return on equity of 236.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGCFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mas merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

