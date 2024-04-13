RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. 7,327,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

