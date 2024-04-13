RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 404.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $210,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. 480,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

