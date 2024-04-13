Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

