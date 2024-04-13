Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$21.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.85.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VET opened at C$16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.68. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

