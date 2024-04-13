Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.41.

QBR.B opened at C$29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.67. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

