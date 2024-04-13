Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

TSE:BCE opened at C$44.23 on Wednesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$43.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.49.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

