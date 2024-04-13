Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.83. 590,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

